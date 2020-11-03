A juvenile has been charged with reckless homicide in the Oct. 24 death of a 15-year-old in a home on East 19th Street.
Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said a 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with reckless homicide in the death of Aaron “Michael” Aull Jr., 15.
Aull was found dead of a single gunshot wound in the home after police responded to a firearm discharge call. Aull was a student at Owensboro High School.
Reckless homicide is a class D felony.
In addition, a 16-year-old juvenile was also charged with felony tampering with physical evidence in connection to the shooting. Tampering with evidence is also a class D felony.
By state law, the names of juveniles charged with crimes are withheld from the public, unless the juvenile is later indicted as an adult.
Boggess said Tuesday evening the shooting was “accidental in nature, which supports the reckless (homicide) charge.
“The actions directly resulted in the death of Aaron Michael Aull Jr.,” Boggess said. “Initially, the information investigators were provided with was not accurate information.”
Both juveniles were in the home when officers arrived.
“They intentionally misled detectives, which delayed determining exactly what occurred,” Boggess said.
Boggess said he couldn’t release any more information Tuesday evening.
“In this case in particular, it is a little more sensitive, because it was accidental,” he said.
