Daviess County Public Schools announced on Monday that it would be moving to 'orange' status, and thereby sending students in grades preschool through eight back to school in person Sept. 14 under its AB model, with high school students continuing with the virtual learning model.
The AB model, the district previously announced, will have students split into two groups who will attend classes on alternating days in an effort to decrease the number of students in school buildings at any given time.
For DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins, getting students back into classrooms is crucial for their well-being.
"What compels this is the need for our children to be in school, the need for them to be in front of our teachers and our support staff where we have all the services that we provide to them," he said. "We know that this is a challenge. We know that having COVID cases in our schools is a reality, and we're prepared to deal with that."
He said because the COVID-19 virus is community spread, it means those who are more social, or interact more, are at a higher risk for contracting and spreading it. By nature, high school students are more social and mobile than younger students, which is one reason he and others have opted to keep them in a distance learning setting.
Also, Robbins said, high school students and educators have been trained for many years on virtual learning, making it easier for them to cope under such settings.
This decision will also help in many other areas, he said, including child care for working families with young kids at home.
