The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted unanimously on Wednesday to push back the start of winter sports seasons, including basketball, to Jan. 4, due to the current high positivity rate of the COVID-19 pandemic in the commonwealth.
Basketball season was originally scheduled to start on Monday.
"I can't tell you in good conscience that it's all right for our member schools to start Monday," KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said. "There has been an increasing push to push back some things as we move indoors.
"The real advantage of pushing back is to have a full season with a culminating (championship) event — basketball is the lifeblood of our state."
Dates for the girls' and boys' state basketball tournaments at Lexington's Rupp Arena have been tentatively set, with the girls set to play the week of March 17-21, and the boys scheduled to play the week of March 24-28.
Tackett acknowledged that the situation remains fluid due to the pandemic, and a board of control meeting will be held Dec. 10 to review and confirm the status of dates for championship events.
An option to push the respective basketball state tournaments back to late April and early May was discussed in the board's work session prior to the meeting but was not proposed for a vote.
