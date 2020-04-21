An Owensboro man was charged with felony wanton endangerment Monday after he claimed to intentionally expose a city police officer to the coronavirus.
Eric B. Markwell, 21, of the 1600 block of Manor Court, was being charged shortly after noon Monday for trafficking in marijuana when he blew in the arresting officer’s face.
OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Markwell told the officer, “just so you know, I tested positive for the coronavirus.”
“He was supposed to be self-quarantining,” Boggess said of Markwell.
The possible exposure, “was 100 percent intentional,” Boggess said.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said Markwell is in isolation at the jail, but jail officials have not confirmed if he has COVID-19.
Boggess said, "based upon the totality of the circumstances, and his statements, we believe there's a good chance he was positive or is positive."
In addition to the wanton endangerment charge, Markwell was charged with trafficking in marijuana and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
OPD officials are not releasing the name of the officer who is self-quarantining, Boggess said.
Markwell could face an upgraded charge if the officer were to become sick with coronavirus, Boggess said.
