Jack T. Wells, 65, a major player in Owensboro's economy for decades, died Sunday.
"He leaves a big hole in the community," Mayor Tom Watson said of his friend of 40-plus years. "To know Jack was to love Jack. He was always upbeat. You don't meet many people like that."
Wells started his career working in the laundry room at The Hermitage long-term care facility for $1.25 an hour when he was 15.
He later bought The Hermitage and built a chain of health care facilities that was at one time the largest long-term health care company in Kentucky with more than 3,500 employees.
Wells was serving as chairman of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce this year.
"Jack Wells was a tireless Owensboro advocate," Candance Castlen Brake, the chamber's president, said Sunday. "Jack loved his hometown and worked behind the scenes to impact nearly every project of significance over the past 30 years. He was a true business genius. He had an innate ability to quickly assess situations and create success in ventures where others could not. He truly had the Midas touch."
She said, "Above all, Jack was humble and kind. In meetings, he made it a point to listen more than he talked. He engaged everyone and made each person feel important. His gentle and soft-spoken demeanor always brought an air of dignity to any situation."
Brake said, "The impact of Jack’s loss will be felt for decades. But the impact of the businesses and jobs he created and nurtured will live on. And his role as mentor to countless people will continue to impact us forever. We are heartbroken. We have lost a community giant. And we have lost a true friend."
A decade ago, Wells teamed with developer Matt Hayden and the two began redeveloping downtown and other parts of the city.
They built the new Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Building, the Holiday Inn Riverfront, Alorica Building and Enclave at Riverfront Living downtown, bought Towne Square Mall and the old Texas Gas property at 3800 Frederica Street and began redeveloping them.
Wells turned the top floor of the Enclave, a four-story mixed-use building at Veterans Boulevard and Frederica Street, into a 10,000-square-foot "New York-style penthouse."
At first, he considered splitting the floor into two 5,000-square-foot condos.
But, he said, "You only live once."
Hayden and Wells had announced plans to build a $30 million-plus Home2 Suites by Hilton with 120 rooms and 200 apartments across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
They were partners in Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Bar Louie and Envision Modular, a new $25 million Hancock County industry among other things.
In 2011, Wells bought Canteen At Your Service and three years later, added John Conti Coffee to his list of properties.
They soon had offices in Owensboro, Evansville, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville, Lexington, Cincinnati, Bedford and Columbus, Indiana, and Dayton, Celina and Waverly, Ohio.
This story will be updated.
