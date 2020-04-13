Owensboro Health officials signed a letter of intent Saturday to bring Leitchfield-based Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center under the OH umbrella -- a move that would add a third hospital to OH's system and expand its footprint in western Kentucky.
Twin Lakes is a 75-bed, acute-care hospital in Grayson County that serves more than 115,000 residents in a region that spans Breckinridge, Ohio, Butler, Edmonson, Hart and Hardin counties.
The two health care organizations will spend the summer conducting due diligence, which means they will take an in-depth look at each other. Then, their officials expect to seal the deal in early autumn, said Greg Strahan, OH president and CEO.
In August 2019, Twin Lakes announced it wanted to partner with another health system to "strengthen its market position, assist with resources and management practices, and enhance the long-term viability of the hospital," according to a press release.
In the end, Twin Lakes officials chose OH.
"We approached this process from a position of strength, which has enabled us to select the best possible partner for TLRMC," CEO Wayne Meriwether said in a statement. "This affiliation will provide us with economies of scale and increased access to capital for continued investment in our facilities, technology and people. Most important, we will be able to move forward with a strong partner who shares our values and our commitment to high-quality rural health care."
Twin Lakes had several potential candidates. Due to nondisclosure agreements, its officials declined to provide the exact number.
Strahan said OH and Twin Lakes share the same overall mission and values, and both are committed to providing excellent health care to rural Kentucky.
"We saw an immediate fit," Strahan said of teaming up with Twin Lakes.
Twin Lakes' service area fits well with OH's, he said. For example, residents from Ohio, Butler and Hardin counties already seek care at OH.
"It's part of our market," Strahan said. "But it expands our market and ability to serve western Kentucky."
