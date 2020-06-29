The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Sunday night on Hanning Lane.
Officers were called to a home in the 0-100 block of Hanning Lane shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, and found 49-year-old Dustin Walker, of Owensboro, with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen, OPD reports say. Walker later died at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
This story will be updated.
