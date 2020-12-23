The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Wednesday morning fatal shooting that killed a 49-year-old man.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said officers were called to a home in the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Boggess said officers responded to report of a shooting.
At the home, officers found the man with a gunshot wound to the neck. The man died at the scene, OPD reports say.
The man's identity was being withheld Wednesday pending notification of relatives.
The scene was very much still under investigation Wednesday afternoon, and evidence collection officers were still going over the home for evidence.
"We don't know what happened at this point," Boggess said, adding that he wasn't sure if the man was the occupant of the home.
"I think he was staying there, but I can't tell you for sure," Boggess said.
"We are still trying to piece things together," he said. "It has been a couple of hours, but it is still relatively early."
When asked if there were signs of a burglary or robbery, Boggess said he had not heard of any, but detectives are not ruling out any possibilities.
"I know detectives are talking to neighbors," Boggess said. "... They are still processing the scene. We are still very much in the early stages of it."
Wednesday's incident was the fifth fatal shooting in the city this year, including an unsolved shooting of a teen on West Fifth Street in August, fatal shootings in June and October, and a shooting ruled a murder-suicide in March. There have also been multiple reports of shootings in the city this year where the victim was injured but survived.
Investigators are seeking leads on Wednesday's incident from the public.
"It would be nice to get some closure on this for the family," Boggess said.
Anyone with potential information about the shooting is asked to call OPD, at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests in investigations.
