The Daviess County Sheriff's Department is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a woman Thursday night on Kentucky 56.
The collision occurred sometime between 8:45 p.m. and 8:57 p.m. in the 4900 block of Kentucky 56, which is near Southern Star.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's office, said at 8:45 p.m., a caller told 911 dispatch a woman wearing black clothing was walking in the middle of the road in that area. At 8:57 p.m., a second caller reported a woman laying in the roadway, Smith said.
The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Smith said.
Various vehicle parts were found at the scene, including what may be a headlamp lens from the passenger side, Smith said. Investigators were at the scene Friday morning and are trying to determine the make of the vehicle from the parts left at the scene, Smith said.
The victim's name will be released later after the family is notified.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Jared Spurrier or Sgt. Tyler Free at 270-685-8444. Anonymous tips can also be made to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
