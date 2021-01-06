Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was sprayed across a mural at Kendall-Perkins Park sometime overnight Wednesday, an act that the head of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP called a hate crime.
The graffiti included a severe racial slur and what appeared to be backward swastikas across the mural, which had been painted along a wall on the northwest side of the park.
Mayor Tom Watson called for the incident to be investigated thoroughly.
"I think it's disgusting," Watson said.
"I didn't expect that from our folks," he said. "I have a lot of faith in our police department, so I hope they'll do the best job they can to get to the bottom of this foolishness."
The Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, head of the NAACP, said the mural was commissioned by the Northwest Neighborhood Alliance and is intended to cover the entire wall.
The first two panels were recently painted by local artist Aaron Kizer, to create "something uplifting for the community," Randolph said.
"Mr. Kizer donated his time ... as a way to beautify the community and also paint something uplifting," she said.
Northwest Alliance members "haven't filed a report yet, but they are going to file a police report in the hope that it will be looked at as a hate crime," she said.
OPD did post a photo of a man they believe could be involved on the department's Facebook page. Randolph said she spoke to a resident in the neighborhood who said everything looked normal in the area around midnight.
Randolph said she was disappointed that the mural was defaced.
"That portion has only been completed for two months, and it has been vandalized and vandalized with racial slurs," Randolph said. "What I'm looking at is the hate in a person's heart to do that in a predominately black neighborhood. They wanted to outwardly express that ... That makes me angry and sad at the same time."
Although Wednesday was marked by violence and disorder in Washington D.C., OPD was not sure if there was any connection between the graffiti and the chaos surrounding the certification of the presidential election.
"It's hard to rule anything out, but we don't have any indication of it at this point," said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD's public information officer.
Randolph said the graffiti "is more reflective of the political climate and the two realities we live in.
"We have to push forward as a community, but the question is: What vision are we going to work (toward)? Are we going to hold on to these old bigoted ideas or are we going to embrace everyone" of all races and creeds?
Randolph said: "We know this is a criminal matter, and the NAACP will be watching the progress of the criminal investigation."
City Commissioner Mark Castlen, who was at the park Wednesday afternoon, said the vandal "put as much hatred as they could" into defacing the mural.
"It's a sad moment for the city," Castlen said. "I just don't understand it at all. It's obvious the hatred is alive and well."
Kizer said the artwork would have to be completely removed and done over.
"It really sucks, but like I said, we'll paint it over," Kizer said. "If this happens 10 times, we'll paint it 11."
