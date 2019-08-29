The Daviess County Sheriff's Department plans to file kidnapping and attempted kidnapping charges against an Owensboro man who kidnapped his girlfriend and her daughter, and then attempted to kidnap a child at Colony Mobile Home Estates on Keenland Parkway.
Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff's department, said Francis E. Wilkins, 32, of the 5400 block of Red Mile Loop, will be charged with kidnapping of an adult, kidnapping of a minor and attempted kidnapping.
A second person involved in the incident, Robert J. Chilcoate, 39, of Louisville, was captured in Spencer County shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday.
Thompson said the first report of an incident came from Spencer County at 3:46 p.m., when Daviess County law enforcement was informed a man in a white van had pointed a gun at a man in Chrisney, and that the van was likely heading to Kentucky.
At 4:21 p.m., deputies received reports of a white van at Colony Estates with men trying to get children into the van. A woman who lives at the mobile home park called deputies and said her daughter "was riding her bike and the males in the white van drove up to her and a man told her to get in the van or he was going to get his gun," reports say. The girl fled to her home and told her mother.
Deputies got a lead on Wilkins from the description of the van and called the home on Red Mile Loop, and were told by a relative that Wilkins was driving the van. Reports say the relative contacted Wilkins, who told a deputy he wanted a lawyer and then apparently tried to hang up, but could be heard telling Chilcoate to take him to "Kelly's house," reports say.
Deputies were told Wilkins' girlfriend was named Kelly and lived on McFarland Avenue. On the way to the home, deputies spotted the van and tried to stop it, but Chilcoate, who was driving, fled and drove over the William H. Natcher Bridge at Maceo.
On the way over the bridge, deputies saw Wilkins throw two guns into the river, reports say. A loaded gun magazine was located on the bridge.
The van stopped in a cornfield on the Spencer County side and Chilcoate fled into the field. Wilkins was apprehended by deputies.
Kelly Quinn, Wilkins' girlfriend, was found in the vehicle with Quinn's daughter and Wilkins' son. Reports say Quinn told deputies Wilkins and Chilcoate came to her home that day and demanded she and her daughter go with them.
Quinn said she felt she didn't have a choice because Wilkins and Chilcoate were armed, reports said.
Wilkins will be charged "for the kidnapping of (Quinn) and for a child," Thompson said. Wilkins will also be charged for attempting to kidnap the girl at Colony Estates.
Indiana charges are pending against Wilkins, Thompson said.
Detectives had not yet interviewed Wilkins as of Thursday morning, so they don't know why the men tried to abduct the child at Colony Estates, Thompson said.
"That little girl didn't know the passenger or the driver," Thompson said. All detectives know is that Quinn told investigators Chilcoate "wanted to go back to Ohio," and their direction of travel was consistent with that, he said.
Chilcoate is on probation out of Campbell County on conviction of first-degree robbery. He also has a past criminal history that includes third-degree assault on jail staff and drug possession.
Wilkins has a past criminal history that includes charges of second-degree robbery and being a persistent felony offender.
Chilcoate managed to elude law enforcement Wednesday night, but was captured near U.S. 231 and County Road 400 North in Spencer County shortly after 1 p.m., according to a post by Sgt. Todd Ringle, public information officer for the Indiana State Police in Evansville.
Ringle said Chilcoate was hiding in a densely wooded area. An ISP helicopter was unable to spot him, but residents in the area reported seeing a strange man. A conservation officer responded and saw Chilcoate crossing the road and arrested him without incident, Ringle said.
"We received a number of calls and tips from the community," he said.
Ringle said Chilcoate and Wilkins could possibly be charged in Indiana with resisting law enforcement or weapons violations.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.