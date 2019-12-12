USDA rules may make hemp cultivation more restrictive

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its interim final rule on Oct. 31 regarding the establishment of the domestic hemp production program, and it's raising concerns among hemp growers.
The new rule specifically provides a regulatory framework for monitoring hemp cultivation and production stemming from the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized the crop federally. The rule applies to producers of hemp and outlines how the USDA will approve hemp production plans developed by states under federally approved plans. The new rules lay out regulations surrounding testing requirements, interstate transport, state production laws and regulations surrounding delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Many hemp stakeholders in Kentucky are concerned that the new rules will have a negative impact on the state's farmers and the fledgling hemp industry, said Tate Hall, Kentucky Hemp Industries Association president.
"They (USDA) are not helping the free market, I will put it that way," he said. "The THC threshold is lower, and there is no margin for error. If you mess it up, could mean losing your license. There is no retest. This is the preliminary and they have acted like they were going to change some stuff, but right now it is like it is. It is a major hindrance. Right now, I am on a wait-and-see approach."
While the rule is not set in stone and the USDA is taking in stakeholder input until Dec. 30, the protocols surrounding hemp in its first year, especially in regards to testing the crop to make sure it was devoid of pesticides and met the 0.3% THC threshold, left many farmers with a bad taste in their mouth, said Hancock County farmer Chris Kramer.
Aside from his farm infrastructure of tobacco, corn, soy and cattle, Kramer decided to grow two acres of hemp, a practice adopted by many seasoned farmers in the crop's first legal year. Kramer is unsure if he will continue, he said.
"Being a tobacco farmer, I thought it would fit in well with tobacco people," he said. "I don't have any capital investment. I had all of the space and equipment in place. In that regard, I would love to continue because it fits well. The bottom line is if I don't get paid, I won't do it again. I won't do a science experiment for the sake of it. I have to at least break even, or I won't mess with it again.
"There is so much that can go wrong with all of these rules. Farming is hard enough and out of your control enough and now with those rules, it makes it hard to come out on top. From what I am hearing so far, all of the bad stories, why do it again if you can't get anything from it?"
Many of the hemp gripes that Kramer has heard from fellow farmers revolve around their product coming back "hot," or above the 0.3% THC content, or that their crop is coming back with trace amounts of chemicals that have not been used, he said.
"I have spoken to friends of mine whose crop is coming back hot or they are finding trace amounts of heavy metals or chemicals," he said. "A farmer is going to put their hemp on their best ground. No one said 'certified organic,' like no pesticides on the soil for three years, and some of these trace residues are coming back. You won't plant on virgin ground, so some of this soil has those trace elements as well as spray drift from a neighbor. Their (Kentucky) testing is awful and stringent, and it's hurting a lot of guys."
While farmers and lobbyists are concerned about price points, genetics, testing and THC thresholds, as well as the death of the hemp free market; Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles remains optimistic.
"We are currently advising USDA and hoping they will change on several key and minor issues." Quarles said. "Within the rules, there are two separate categories. Interim final rule, which took effect immediately, and then there is a separate set of guidelines, mainly those that deal with testing protocols, which are not set in stone. So we are trying to educate and gain some knowledge of how we can maybe change some of the things that they came out with."
Quarles' advice to farmers going into the 2020 growing season is to "keep going, but be careful," he said.
"You have to decide your own level of risk management," he said. "The program that you saw in 2019 will look like the program we have in 2020. We are working through many of these technical issues, many of which we believe can be resolved. There will always be changes.
"The program since day one has been like building an airplane while flying it at the same time. It continuously changes. We are proud of the work that our hemp team has done. We are not a perfect program, but we believe that we have made a lot of progress and we intend to keep the momentum going as we make sure that USDA and FDA get the policy right and don't over-regulate this crop to death."
Jacob Mulliken
