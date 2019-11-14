Utica fire engulfs work shed

Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com Brad Freels keeps a hose on a burning work shed as fellow Daviess County Fire Department firefighter Keith Hurm looks on at left as the two work with the Moseleyville and Utica volunteer fire departments to douse a fire on Wednesday in a work shed at a home on Old Livermore Road South in Utica. According to Utica Volunteer Fire Department Chief Eric Grimes, the owner of the home had started a wood stove in the structure and, after having gone back to his adjacent home, returned later to find the structure fully engulfed.

 Greg Eans

