To celebrate National Coming Out Day, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro will host a picnic and prayer service Sunday.
The Human Rights Campaign, a Washington, D.C. advocacy group that seeks equality for the LGBTQ community, will host its 31st National Coming Out Day on Friday. The event was founded to create awareness and build allies.
"One out of every two Americans has someone close to them who is gay or lesbian," the HRC website reports.
The UU Congregation has celebrated Coming Out Day with a picnic and prayer service for at least 10 years, said the Rev. Claudia Ramisch.
"It's a way to represent that we are an allied community," Ramisch said.
The family-friendly event seeks to bring together the local LGBTQ community and their allies.
The picnic begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the UU Congregation, 1221 Cedar St. People should bring yard games and snacks.
No matter the weather, the grill will be fired up to cook hot dogs, veggie dogs and other items.
A prayer service begins at 2 p.m. It will include a bracelet-sharing chain, or chain of solidarity.
Ramisch plans to have copies of the Owensboro Fairness Campaign's letters of support for people to sign in favor of adopting a local fairness ordinance. However, the campaign will not be the focus of the picnic or prayer service.
"The focus of this day is being an allied community," she said. "It is a gay/straight collaborative effort."
Some guests come to the picnic only. Others attend the prayer service, Ramisch said. People should feel free to come and go as they please.
For more information about this event, call Ramisch at 270-683-1462.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
