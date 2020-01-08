The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro will open the application period for its This Little Light mini grants on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
The $500 community mini grant program started in 2009 to help local programs working on issues, such as homelessness, literacy, domestic violence, school bullying and hunger. The first grant was given in 2010.
Grants are not for general operating expenses but are intended to give special programs or projects the ability to expand into a new area of service. Individuals and organizations are welcome to apply.
Applications will be accepted between Jan. 18 and Feb. 29.
For more information or an application packet, contact Richard Simon at www.uuowensboro.org or call 415-203-4023.
