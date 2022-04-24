United Way of the Coalfield Vice President Jennifer Hatcher, left, hands Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group Co-Chair Mike Duncan, center, a check for $157,899.20 to help the group construct a storage building so they can start rebuilding the areas affected by the December tornado. Madisonville Magistrate Charles Beshears, left, and Dawson Springs City Councilman Mark McGregor, right, help receive the check since the money would go to building back their communities.