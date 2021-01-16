A Veterans Affairs clinic opened up operations again in Madisonville this week following a relocation from Hanson.
Todd Wright, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, said the new space is located at 99 Stagecoach Road and can be contacted at 270-326-3600.
“The clinic was located at the state home in Hanson,” said Wright. “When the state home began enforcing restrictions to stop access to protect the residents, that made a conflict with us because our facility was located inside their facility. What the result of that was that we had to temporarily relocate our clinic and the patients went and sought care at our Evansville facility until we could find a new standalone property, which we did on Stagecoach Road in Madisonville.”
Wright said the staff has been operational since Monday when a soft opening was done.
“We can’t do a grand formal ribbon cutting scenario until public gathering restrictions have eased up some,” said Wright. “We have already started seeing patients.”
Wright said all the veterans assigned to that clinic were notified of the new location.
“Nothing changes for our veterans except to where they are driving for their appointments,” said Wright. “We have already sent letters to patients who were assigned to that clinic. If there is a veteran that is interested in receiving care at that facility and they’re not enrolled, they can just go straight to that clinic to be registered and enrolled.”
Wright said the department enjoyed the partnership with the veterans home.
“It was great and we loved working with them,” said Wright. “COVID itself has been a unique situation and on top of that for them to not allow any visitors it meant for us having to find an alternate means to take care of our patients.”
