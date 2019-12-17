Vehicle collisions have increased on U.S. 60 'bypass' over last two years

In late February 2017, the state Transportation Cabinet announced the speed limit on the former U.S. 60 bypass would increase from 55 miles per hour to 65.
A few months before the speed limit was raised, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said county officials received a letter from the state highway department seeking their input on the proposed change.
"The sheriff had some concerns, saying whenever you increase the speed the potential for accidents goes up," Mattingly told the Messenger-Inquirer in December 2016.
According to accident statistics compiled Monday by the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, there has been a marked increase in traffic accidents on the former bypass, particularly between U.S. 231 and Kentucky 54.
In 2017, the sheriff's department and Kentucky State Police worked 28 traffic collisions between that stretch of the former bypass, including six injury accidents. The two agencies worked 24 collisions with four injuries in that same area in 2016 and 18 collisions with two injuries there in 2015.
In 2018, however, that number increased to 50 accidents, with nine injuries and one fatality. So far this year, KSP and the sheriff's office have worked 53 accidents between U.S. 231 and Kentucky 54 on the old bypass, with 15 injuries and one fatality.
On Friday evening, the sheriff's department worked two three-vehicle collisions and a 13-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes of the bypass between U.S. 231 and Kentucky 54. Just one person was injured, but traffic was slowed or stopped while deputies investigated the incidents.
While sheriff's office officials think there is more than one reason accidents have increased on that stretch of highway, officials believe speed is certainly part of the cause.
"When the speed limit was 55 miles ... you would clock people running 60 to 65," said Major Barry Smith, chief deputy of the sheriff's department. "With the speed limit being 65, you clock people running 70 to 75."
Traffic collisions along the entire U.S. 60 corridor from the Audubon Parkway to Kentucky 144 have increased as well, from 76 collisions in 2017 to 92 this year, according to the sheriff's department. There were 103 wrecks from the Audubon to Kentucky 144 last year, but snow was a factor in 22 of those wrecks.
Snow and ice were a factor in only eight of the 92 wrecks on that stretch of U.S. 60 this year. Of the 53 collisions on the highway between U.S. 231 and Kentucky 54 this year, one only involved ice or snow.
Smith said other contributing factors include an increased number of vehicles on the former bypass, with people trying to merge to reach exit ramps. In a couple of areas, visibility is "a little bit obscured," Smith said.
"I'm sure traffic flow has increased" in that area, Smith said. "But some of those accidents are contributed to speed."
"Increased speed, increased traffic and the design of the on-ramps and off-ramps are coordinating on the accidents," he said.
Kiersten Jaggers, public information officer for the highway department's Madisonville office, said a highway department study confirmed Smith's suspicions about speeders.
"In late summer, we performed a speed study from Hawes Boulevard to the Audubon" Parkway on U.S. 60, Jaggers said. "Based on that speed study, 85 percent of the vehicles were traveling between 67 and 71 miles per hour. They are traveling faster than the posted speed limit."
Jaggers said getting the speed limit changed on the roadway would require approval from the head of the Transportation Cabinet.
"If someone would want to get it reduced, they would have to write a letter to the Secretary of Transportation," Jaggers said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.