The Velvet Bombers, a local band that has been performing at Friday After 5 since it began, will be reuniting at this week’s show.
The band formed in the late 80s as a studio-only band, but began doing live shows in 1995. They did frequent concerts for 25 years.
Gordy Wilcher, a member of the Velvet Bombers, called this reunion exciting, but emotional due to the passing of three of the original members over the past few years.
“We’ve made lots of memories over the years,” Wilcher said.
Wilcher said that the Velvet Bombers consider Friday After 5 as home to them.
“We’re really excited to come back,” Wilcher said. “It was always our favorite job of all the ones we did.”
Their most recent performance together was five years ago at the 20th anniversary of Friday After 5.
Since the first Friday After 5, they played there for 18 consecutive years, sometimes doing multiple performances in a season.
The Velvet Bombers have become a well-known group in Owensboro, and many are looking forward to the reunion.
Wilcher said they made the setlist for this performance “familiar.”
“We’re excited and beginning preparations to bring classic Bomber tunes plus some great new tunes,” the band said on their Facebook page.
They will be playing a variety of genres, such as Motown and rock n’ roll.
“There’ll be a lot of danceable stuff,” Wilcher said.
The band will consist of Wilcher, Mark Gordon, and Velvet Bomber alumni Bob Meacham, John Calhoun, and Lauren Michelle Calhoun.
Opening the evening will be a Rod Stewart tribute from Larry Maglinger.
Maglinger’s set will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will lead into the Velvet Bomber’s set from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The performance will be held on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage at the RiverPark Center on 101 Daviess St. in Owensboro.
