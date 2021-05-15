World War II veteran Charlie Kimmel of Owensboro turned 101 on Friday, and Owensboro’s Veterans of Foreign Wars helped him celebrate at his home.
Jessie Hettinger of VFW has been working closely with Charlie Kimmel and his wife, Nora Kimmel, since receiving a call late last year to replace a flag in their yard.
After finding out that Hettinger was 100 years old, and that he hadn’t been able to leave the house due to COVID-19, she decided to do a drive-by surprise with VFW in March.
Hettinger said that she enjoys working with the Kimmels and the other veterans.
“It’s awesome to be involved with these people,” Hettinger said.
Hettinger decided to throw a small celebration at his home to recognize his 101st birthday.
Nora Kimmel said that the celebration meant a lot to her and her husband.
“We didn’t get to celebrate 100, so we’re glad he gets to see 101,” Nora Kimmel said.
Over the past couple of months, VFW has been getting people from the community to send Charlie Kimmel birthday cards. He received more than 160 cards from people of Owensboro and VFW members.
Nora and Charlie Kimmel said that the work VFW has done means a lot to them.
Hettinger, along with a group of VFW members and friends of the Kimmels, sang happy birthday to Charlie Kimmel and chatted with him and his wife.
Hettinger also brought the Kimmels their favorite milkshakes; a chocolate milkshake for Nora, and a dreamsicle milkshake for Charlie.
