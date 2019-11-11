Veterans celebrated in sixth annual Kentucky Remembers event

There are a lot of people in the world who would choose to sit down and give up if they were faced with the challenges that CPL Matthew Bradford has dealt with in his life.
Bradford, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2005-2012 was injured when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in January of 2007 while serving in Iraq. That injury cost him both of his legs and the vision in both of his eyes, as well as other injuries to his body.
Bradford, however, refused to give up. In fact after he fully recovered, he re-enlisted in the USMC in 2010. When he got out of the military, he received a degree from the University of Kentucky and has since been inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame, and he was invited to the State of the Union Address by President Donald Trump in 2018.
"I look at it this way," Bradford said Sunday before the Kentucky Remembers free concert presented at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at which he was a keynote speaker. "This is what God dealt me. My legs aren't growing back, my vision's not getting any better, so I might as well live life."
And live life is what he has been doing. He has participated in marathons, spartan races and has hiked Mount Rainier in Washington state. More than that, however, Bradford hopes to inspire others who are dealing with difficulties of any kind.
"Our mission is to inspire and motivate others that struggle with difficulties of any kind, whether they are a combat wounded veteran or somebody dealing with daily challenges," he said. "We are just trying to give a little positivity to people's lives."
Another keynote speaker was SPC Daniel Keegan Peñalva, the Kentucky National Guard's 2019 Best Warrior. Peñalva is the co-founder of an after school adventure program called Peñalva. He developed the idea after serving a mission trip in Honduras and realizing that children need to not only be taught basic core content, but also character.
Peñalva believes that creating good men and women is just as important as teaching mathematics, reading, and writing. So he co-developed a program that teaches responsibility, confidence, and cooperation through one of his passions: outdoor recreation.
He believes that putting young men and women in a positively stressed situation in the outdoors is one way to do that.
"I would love to introduce a passion to a younger generation as well," he said. "Through that teach these kids how to be resilient, how to be responsible. Teach them how to work together in a society that pits them against each other."
The sixth annual Kentucky Remembers event was highlighted by the free concert, titled "For Faith and Country," and featured a smattering of singers, dancers, and speakers. Organizer Cathy Mullins said the celebration concert was meant to encompass the "spirit of America."
"Veterans from all generations are going to be celebrated," she said before the show. "We are even going back to the USO."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
