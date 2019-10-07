Veterans Day is quickly becoming one of Owensboro's biggest holidays.
There's the Kentucky Remembers 5K, 1 Mile Walk and free Fun Run for Little Warriors, starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 9 at the Shelton Memorial in Smothers Park.
There's the annual Veterans Day Parade, which dates back to 1918, on Second Street at 2 p.m. that day.
There's a cruise-in from 3 to 5 p.m. that day on Veterans Boulevard near VFW Post 696.
There's the Kentucky Remembers Military Ball at 6 p.m. that day at the Owensboro Convention Center.
And then, there's the free Kentucky Remembers "For Faith and Country Concert" at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 in Woodward Theatre at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
The Kentucky Remembers events are presented by Independence Bank in partnership with the Brandon Scott Mullins Memorial Foundation.
"It's a movement, especially with this year's National Guard deployment," Cathy Mullins, spokeswoman for all five events, said last week.
On June 26, 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion left Owensboro for service in the Middle East.
The parade has suffered from low attendance at various times through the years.
"People don't have the family connections to the military these days," Mullins said. "Less than 2% of Americans today have served in the military."
— The activities begin with the sixth annual Kentucky Remembers 5K, 1 Mile Walk and Fun Run for Little Warriors from Smothers Park through downtown neighborhoods.
The event is free to children 10 and under.
A free breakfast for participants and their families is scheduled at the VFW post after the race.
People can sign up online at www.kentuckyremembers.org or on race day beginning at 6:30 a.m.
Mullins said, "We usually have 100 to 150 participate in the 5K. It's a competitive race."
— Chris Conley, a U.S. Army veteran and long-distance runner, has been named grand marshal of the Veterans Day Parade.
Mullins said he recently spearheaded Kentucky’s first Run for the Fallen, a race that started with ceremonies at the Shelton Memorial downtown and ended 109 miles later at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
She said Conley wants to run in the parade and carry the flag.
Mullins said the parade should last about 45 minutes.
"We'll have several bands and all of the local ROTCs," she said.
Mullins said any businesses, civic group, school group and church that wants to participate can call Jessie Hettinger, the parade chairman, at 270-929-2077.
She and her husband, Tommy Mullins, are co-chairs.
They can be reached at 270-316-9203.
Mullins said Lou Drawdy, the long-time parade chairman, is retiring this year, but will keep an advisory role.
— She said the 3 p.m. cruise-in on Veterans Boulevard will involve several local car clubs.
— At 6 p.m. on Nov. 9, the second annual Kentucky Remembers Military Ball will begin at the convention center with a social hour.
Maj. Gen. (retired) Dean Allen Youngman is the guest of honor.
Benjamin Adams III, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, is also scheduled to attend.
Mullins said those attending are asked to "dress to impress."
Veterans and service members are encouraged to wear their dress uniforms, she said.
The Steve Greenwell Trio will be providing the music.
Tickets are $35 per person or $50 for VIP tickets, which include a "swag bag."
They are available online at www.kentuckyremembers.org.
"We had 100 at the ball last year," Mullins said. "They were from all service branches and all generations."
— The free "For Faith and Country" concert will be at 3 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Hall of Fame.
It will feature Barry Lanham and the Foot Stompin’ Express, Jaclyn Graves Cecil, Jeremy Calloway and MacKenzie Bell.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
