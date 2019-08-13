City Commission to host special called meeting
The Owensboro City Commission will be holding a special called meeting at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the Commission Chambers on the fourth floor at City Hall, 101 E. Fourth Street. The purpose of the meeting is to receive updates on property maintenance, OBKY budget report, the project list and consider a closed session to discuss proposed or pending litigation.
VFW hosting Honor Flight fundraiser
A fundraiser to raise money to support an upcoming Honor Flight will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the VFW, 311 W. Veterans Blvd. The event will include a silent auction and food. Donations also will be accepted.
Mobile VA Veterans Center at VFW
A mobile VA Veterans Center will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in front of the VFW, 311 W. Veterans Blvd. Staff will provide mental health therapy, information on benefits, education, substance abuse and resources for homeless or economically challenged veterans. All veterans are welcome to attend. No information is released to DoD or VA without the appropriate signed release.
