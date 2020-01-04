The 2020 Kentucky General Assembly's 60-day legislative session begins Tuesday, and the Owensboro Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 696 will be leading the charge with fellow veteran service organizations to lobby state legislators to stem the tide of crippling property taxes.
In early October, as part of the 2019 Daviess County PVA office's valuation, the VFW saw its building at 311 W. Veterans Blvd. more than triple in value, from $525,000 in 2015 to roughly $1.8 million in 2019; resulting in a $20,434 property tax bill.
Owensboro's unchanging 0.266% rate ran the VFW roughly $4,800, with the bulk of the total bill ($15,633) stems from the 0.866 per $100 (roughly 86 cents per $100) tax rate set by Owensboro Public Schools, a 0.003 raise from 2018. The valuation and resulting bill were devastating, said Chuck Kucera, post-adjutant.
The VFW's property tax woes stem from the fact that, despite being a 501(c)(3), it is a private and not a public charity according to Section 170 of the Kentucky Constitution, which keeps it from being exempt from property taxes.
"Last year, through our electronic gaming, canteen and fundraisers, the VFW was able to distribute more than $20,000 to various community causes," he said. "The tax bill is almost over what we gave out. If we aren't able to be exempt from the property tax especially, we will have to pull back to cover costs just so we can stay in our building.
"We do a great deal for the community, and we are involved in everything that we can be in. There are many veterans organizations that are feeling the crunch like we are."
Since receiving the tax bill, Kucera, along with Post Commander Joey Benningfield, have been reaching out to the state's property-owning VSOs to garner their support. Thus far, Kucera has received more than 5,200 petitions in support of allowing VSOs to gain full tax-exempt status, he said.
"We decided to wait to give the petitions to the powers that be until after the session begins," he said. "Our major concern was that with the new leadership transition, they could have gotten lost in the shuffle. After Jan. 7, we will be personally delivering the petitions to the appropriate state leader, most likely Speaker of the House David Osborne."
The overall impact on the state and Owensboro/Daviess County in terms of loss of revenue if the VSOs gain tax exemption is negligible, he said.
"Everything so far shows that the total impact on the state is a lousy $250,000," he said. "We finally got all of the reports in on what the impact would be and it boils down to this -- total impact in lost revenue to the state is about $274,780 for all counties and taxing districts and of that, a big chunk was Owensboro-Daviess County because of our valuation. The total loss to Owensboro-Daviess County is $37,633, with a bulk of that going to the school districts. If we have any opposition at all, it will be from the school districts."
Despite possible opposition from local school districts, the VFW and its sister organizations have garnered a great deal of support from legislators around the state with Navy veteran and District 29 Republican Rep. Kevin Bratcher and Marine veteran and District 72 Republican Rep. Matthew Koch having pre-filed two pieces of legislation into the 2020 legislative session -- Bill Request 127 by Bratcher, and BR 247 by Koch.
Koch's bill would create a new section in KRS Chapter 132 to exempt veteran service organizations from ad valorem taxation if more than 50% of the organization's annual net income is expended on behalf of veterans and other charitable causes. This action, given that there would be no changes to the constitution, could be more palatable in terms of garnering political support. Bratcher's bill would make a change to the state constitution, which is less likely to pass, Kucera said.
"I am feeling good. Beshear is an unknown. He is walking into a lot of commitments and will be looking at things very carefully," he said. "I know support is rising, and we know that we have the support of Rep. Suzanne Miles and Sen. Matt Castlen here in the county as well as many city and county officials, along with Bratcher, who has prefiled, and Koch, who has filed BR-247, which is looking pretty good.
"This year was a huge amount, and the (Post) 696 cannot survive indefinitely at that cost. I guarantee that next time we are appraised that (tax bill) will jump to $50,000. We are sort of the poster child, but someone has to carry the banner for those in the state."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
