VFW reeling from latest tax bill

The Owensboro Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 Facebook page became a hotbed of disgust and ridicule on Monday in response to the private charity's posting of its 2019 consolidated tax statement.
The VFW building, located at 311 W. Veterans Blvd., was part of the 2019 Daviess County Kentucky Property Valuation Office's (PVA) valuation circuit and the veterans organization saw its property value more than triple from its $525,000 in 2015 to roughly $1.8 million this year.
Many that took to the VFW's social media page were quick to blame city and county officials as well as the PVA for the VFW's $20,434 bill with many accusing the city of trying to oust the organization to make way for continuing efforts to give downtown Owensboro a facelift, accusations that are unfounded, said Nate Pagan, Owensboro city manager.
"The part of the equation that we control has not changed," he said. "The tax payment for any property owner is the assessed value times the rate, our rates did not change from 2018. Their property value has more than tripled, and they saw that corresponding increase in their bill. This is an unintended consequence of growth and prosperity. Since I have been city manager, there have been no conversations with the VFW or the city commission about obtaining the property."
The city's unchanging .266% rate ran the VFW roughly $4,800 this year with the bulk of the total bill ($15,633) stemming from the .866 per $100 (roughly 86 cents per $100) tax rate set by Owensboro Public Schools, a .003 raise from last year. In reality, the majority of any tax bill in Daviess County comes from the schools, said PVA Rachel Pence Foster.
Despite being the seeming victims of progress, the VFW's property tax woes stem from the fact that they are, despite being a 501 (c)(3), a private and not a public charity, according to Section 170 of the Kentucky Constitution, which keeps them from being exempt from property taxes, an issue that the VFW tried to overcome, said Pence Foster.
"They filled out the application for tax-exempt status," she said. "It was denied because they didn’t meet the criteria due to the fact that they are a private club. They have dues and membership. They would need to become a purely public charity. The Masonic Lodge and American Legion, for example, are private clubs and do not meet the criteria for tax exemption."
The VFW finds themselves in the same organizational quagmire that the American Legion Post 9 found themselves in 2015 when their assessments jumped from $300,000 to $560,000 forcing it to relocate from 1118 W. Veterans Blvd to their current location at the former Blind Parrot restaurant property at 736 Frederica St.
In May 2015, the Veterans Boulevard property sold for $1.95 million. The continuing hike in property values around the VFW is the major cause of the organization's property value jumping 243.7% in the past four years, Pence Foster said.
"The market around them set that value," she said. "It is determined on fair market value, essentially a selling price that a potential buyer and a potential seller can agree on. There are three approaches to determining value: market, cost and income. The market is what has set the current valuation."
Last year, through their electronic gaming, canteen and fundraisers, the VFW was able to distribute more than $20,000 to various community causes, aid that they may have to pull back on to stay in their current location said Post Commander Joey Benningfield.
"We have talked to the PVA, and we knew it was coming and we have been preparing," he said. "We are a not-for-profit; yes we could sell that property, but we are not there for profit, we are there for combat veterans to relax and have peace of mind. It is the greatest location in town in my opinion. We do a great deal for the community and we are involved in everything that we can be in. There are many veterans organizations that are feeling the crunch like we are."
Post-Adjutant Chuck Kucera, along with members of Kentucky's various veterans organizations, have been working closely with state legislators to change, not only the language of the state constitution, but also the language associated with public charitable organizations.
To this end, two pieces of legislation, BR (Bill Request) 127 prefiled by Rep. Kevin Bratcher and BR 247, prefiled by Rep. Matthew Koch, are making the rounds before the 2020 legislative session, Kucera said.
"BR 127 has a low probability of passing because it will require a supermajority to change the language of the state's constitution," he said. "We are really hoping that BR 247 will pass for the sake of all veterans groups statewide. This bill would allow veterans organizations statewide to receive tax-exempt status if they use 50% of their net profit on charitable causes. This bill would take the existing language and simply add two words, veterans organizations.
"We are circulating a show of support document," Kucera said. "I will hopefully be taking a mile-high stack of paper to the legislators and be able to say, 'Hey guys lets make it happen this year because taxes are killing many of these organizations.' We are hanging on by our fingernails unless we get a tax break. This is not just a veterans' effort, but a community effort."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
