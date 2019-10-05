VFW says property tax bill backlash not intended

Owenboro Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 found themselves in a precarious position after the Sept. 28 public posting of the organization's 2019 consolidated tax statement for 2019.
What followed was a tirade of roughly 263 comments, according to the VFW's Facebook page, lambasting city, county and Daviess County Property Valuation officials on being unfair to the organization.
Post Commander Joey Benningfield, who posted the tax bill on social media, said that was not his intent.
"I knew we had the two bills going through the 2020 legislative session and I wanted to get the word out that we needed people to call their representatives and support the bills," he said. "It isn't a city or county issue; they are following the law. The law has to be changed in the state. I want to get the people to sign our letter of support and call our reps in Frankfort and get these bills passed. It helps all of our veterans organizations throughout the state."
Needless to say, there was enough blame to go around, when in fact, community leaders like Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and PVA Rachel Pence Foster have been in support of the VFW before and after the controversy erupted, despite claims that the city was a part of a land grab.
"This isn't some deep state thing," Benningfield said. "In the real world, they need to get a hold of legislators and tell them to support the bills and stop blaming the county and the city. The issue is at the state level. Rachel came down to the post and talked to me and signed the petition right in front of me. The rate isn't unfair; we talked about it and it isn't on her. She sent the paperwork up there for us and Frankfort denied us. What we are shooting for is a change; the city and county can't do anything until that changes."
Moving forward from the social media frenzy, the organization would like the community to focus of the 2020 session and two pieces of key legislation; BR (Bill Request) 127 prefiled by Rep. Kevin Bratcher and BR 247, prefiled by Rep. Matthew Koch, by signing the VFW's petition either at the post, located at 311 W. Veterans Blvd., or online, said Chuck Kucera, post-adjutant.
"Two or three days after that post, a lot of hotheads that didn't understand the facts or the issues got on there," he said. "The message I want the community to see is that the city and the county have nothing to do with this. To support us, the community needs to do two things -- sign our paper petition the old school way or print one and mail it in or sign our online petition. Our goal is to get as many signatures as we can."
To sign the VFW's online petition go to www.thepetitionsite.com/318/319/094/save-military-veterans-organizations/.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
