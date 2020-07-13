A man killed in a Friday night single-vehicle accident on Medley Road has been identified.
Logan Davis, 18, of Owensboro, died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after the accident, which occurred at 11:27 p.m. in the 4400 block of Medley Road. Owensboro Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said Davis was driving when his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree.
Two passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the collision. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
