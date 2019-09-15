The parents of a McCracken County High School student who was sexually victimized by another student are asking the Attorney General's office to investigate the McCracken County attorney who dismissed charges against school administrators for failure to report earlier this year. Late last month, the parents of a girl who accused a then-student of coercing her into sex and videotaping it sent a letter to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear, calling County Attorney Sam Clymer's reasoning "a flawed and dangerous interpretation" (of the law). On Feb. 20, McCracken authorities held a news conference announcing a sweeping investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct connected to high school students and staff, and notified the public that two administrators had been charged for not reporting some of the allegations. In the following weeks, the charges against the administrators were dismissed, after Clymer asserted that the statutes had been misapplied and the obligation to report was more nuanced than his office initially determined. Princekumar Joshi was sentenced earlier this month to two years, on one count each of sexual misconduct and tampering with physical evidence, for the Feb. 6 incident that involved the daughter of the parents who wrote the letter. The parents claim about a week after the incident, a teacher overheard their daughter talking about the incident, and reported the conversation to school counselors. Then-principal Michael Ceglinski, who has since been promoted to assistant superintendent, and Pupil Personnel Director Brian Bowland interviewed their daughter, then Joshi, in the following days, the parents claimed in the letter. They believe that interview caused Joshi to delete the evidence of the sex act, which deprived investigators of that material. The parents said no school officials notified them of the incident; that they learned of it directly from her 11 days later and immediate contacted the McCracken County Sheriff's Department. Around that time period, allegations also surfaced that former high school fishing coach John Parks sexually abused a male student on the fishing team. Parks has not yet gone to trial, and now faces additional child pornography charges. Investigators said school personnel never reported either allegation to law enforcement, electing instead to investigate internally. "This reporting requirement applies to everybody," Clymer said at the February news conference. "You don't have to be sure. You don't have to be certain. You have to have a reasonable belief." But less than a month later, all the charges of official misconduct and failure to report had been dismissed, and Clymer's interpretation of the duty to report had changed, accepting that an internal investigation could be a part of establishing "reasonable belief." The charges against the two administrators were dismissed with prejudice, meaning those charges can't be reinstated even if further investigation shows them to have been justified. Clymer then said the duty to report "applies only, exclusively, in situations where a child is alleged to have been dependent, neglected or abused, and that happened due to the act or omission of their parent, guardian, person of custody of supervisory care, or a person in a special relationship." In the letter, the parents argue that state statute is crystal clear, and the "dependency, neglect or abuse" language of KRS 620.030 doesn't solely refer to people in a custodial relationship when mandating that suspected abuse be reported within a 48-hour period. The family accuses Clymer of a "politically motivated" "legal backflip," and cites the school system employee manual as stating "any school personnel who knows or has reasonable cause to believe that a child under eighteen (18) is dependent, abused or neglected, or a victim of human trafficking, shall immediately make a report to a local law enforcement agency, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services or its designated representative, the Commonwealth's Attorney or the County Attorney." They ask for Beshear's office to "investigate and correct the McCracken County Attorney's legal opinion and handling of these matters, and send a clear message to the school administrators that they must follow the clear intent of the law without regard to political expediencies." Clymer declined to comment.
