Depending on how you look at it, this was either the most useful or the most useless gift I had ever received.
My kids chipped in and bought me a gift for Mother’s Day this year, which in and of itself was already a surprise even before I knew what it was.
My daughter delivered the gift bag to my house a few days in advance, tossing it onto my front porch and waving as she walked back to her car. “Don’t open it until we’re all together!” she yelled as she drove away.
By “all together,” she meant, virtually. Everyone was still being #SafeAtHome and Timmy is in Denver anyway, but for once we managed to coordinate our schedules well enough to get everyone online and in some kind of virtual video meeting all at the same time.
So with a screen full of bright eyes blinking expectantly at me, I rather self-consciously picked up the gift bag and held it up in front of the camera.
“I promise I have not peeked,” I assured them. They all know what a curious person I am, but my word was good.
I opened the bag and carefully removed layers of tissue. There was a box …
I looked at it, reading the label to figure out what this was.
“Oh!” I exclaimed, as realization dawned. “It’s a — what are these things? Video doorbell?”
That’s what it was, all right. I was happy to have it, but a little puzzled about why I had it.
My daughter reminded me that I had expressed interest in hers a few months ago. I only vaguely remembered that, but to the best of my recollection, my interest was more in just how it worked rather than how I might acquire one of my own. But now that I had one of my own, I would need to figure out how it worked.
Well, as it turns out, you call on a friend who is not afraid of electricity. He comes over and takes off the doorbell button by your front door and replaces it with this thing. Then you download an app and do some other things and voila, there you go.
I live in a safe, friendly, happy little neighborhood, so it’s not like I had concerns about any bad guys lurking around my house. If there ever were, my faithful dog Rufus would have let me know. He is easygoing by nature but gets pretty serious when it comes to protecting me, which is exactly what I pay him to do.
But you just never know.
So now whenever someone approaches my house, my phone sounds a pleasant little tone that is kind of like wind chimes. I can look at it and see whoever or whatever has activated the motion sensor or pressed my doorbell. If you come to see me, I can talk to you through a little speaker without ever opening the door.
But it took a little doing to find the Goldilocks Zone that is “just right.”
The first thing I learned is that there are a lot more cars going up and down my street than I had ever imagined. So I readjusted the motion sensor range to avoid traffic.
Then I found out that a lot of my neighbors walk their dogs or jog back and forth on the sidewalk in front of my house. This is very nice but I didn’t necessarily want to know about it every single time, so I adjusted the sensor again.
Then I found out that I apparently live in a very breezy area, where the wind blows the branches on the tree in my front yard a lot. Again, this is nice; I like the wind, but I readjusted the sensor once again anyway.
Now it is just right. The sensor still picks up my porch, the driveway where my truck is parked and most of my yard.
And so far, that’s all it has picked up. Nobody is going anywhere right now, or at least nobody is coming to my house, so there have been no opportunities to actually put this handy little device to use. Let me hasten to say, I’m glad there have been no bad guys to capture on video, but I’m looking forward to the day when it picks up some good guys again.
Come on over, friends and family. I’m waiting for you.
Waiting and watching.
