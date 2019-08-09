Video gamers: Don't blame violence on games

The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend have brought the gun violence debate to a fevered pitch.
On Monday, President Donald Trump brought up the perceived connection between video games and mass shootings and took, as many have in the past, the stance that to stem the tide of shootings, it is necessary to take a long and hard look at violent video games. As the week has gone on, the discussion surrounding video games has been written about and discussed by social theorists, politicians and psychologists alike without nary a peep from those that are under fire -- the gamer.
"It is laughable to say that a violent video game has more of an effect than seeing constant images of war and violence daily through the media," said Zach Weatherholt, an avid Owensboro gamer. "I don't think a singular cause can be figured out -- humans are complicated. You can't pin it on just gaming or mental illness. It gives a bad stigma to everyone or group you pin it on, which isn't healthy or constructive. ... I am definitely in the camp that the two aren’t directly related. It is escapism, the same as going to a movie or any other media you consume. Because you see a violent movie doesn't mean you are going to create it."
Weatherholt is a part of the much larger gaming community that extends past video games and into the realms of role-playing and live-action roleplay, as well as card and battle strategy games. Essentially, gaming is more than a couple of buddies hanging out in a dark basement, but a global community and culture.
"I think it is time for the perception to evolve," he said. "It is global-culture, not a loner-culture. Gaming is becoming a new status quo. Gaming culture has advanced so much in how they portray women, LGBTQ and how minorities and races are portrayed. Even 10 years ago the protagonist was always a white male and the developers have become so much more progressive in their practices."
Wil Barker, manager of Big Bang Toys, Comics & Games, is not so much a video gamer as he is a board game "guy" and has never understood attempts to blame one small segment of gamers for the violent actions of others, he said.
"I think it is just shifting blame to not look at the real issues," he said. "The reason we have so many mass killings in the country is because guns are so easy to get your hands on. I’m a gun owner, and I still want good background checks. I want to have to take classes. I want you to have to get background checked and get a license before you own a gun. Don't deflect from the real issue. No one speaks up for gamers or video gamers in general. It is a huge and diverse group of people. It is easy if you don't understand gaming and how it has evolved over the years to lump us all into one bucket."
While gamers, along with mass-shooters, are considered loners, the reality is that the internet has given anyone with any ideology, no matter how extreme, the potential to find an audience or those that are like-minded, Weatherholt said.
"Gamer culture does have a toxic underbelly," he said. "Like any other culture, especially online. I think the internet has attributed to the shooting epidemic in recent years because they can find like-minded folks. There are horrid communities, like 4chan, a site where anyone can post anything at any time, and because they are anonymous, people can post and agree to anything because there are no repercussions."
With more than 166 million adults in the United States playing games, the culture and fandom around what has even become a sport in some circles is no longer fringe, but a part, Weatherholt said, of the "new status quo," and those in charge should start focusing on the issues as a whole, instead of "pigeon-holing" the issue on one drop in a vast bucket.
