Multiple reports of Lexington bear sightings have been backed up by a video that appears to show one on campus at the University of Kentucky.
UK Police received a call about the bear at around 3:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The caller also provided the video of the bear on campus. It can be seen running in front of the Kentucky Clinic.
Chief Joe Monroe said UK police worked with Lexington police to canvass the area and search for the bear. Officers couldn’t locate it, Monroe said.
It’s apparently not the first reported sighting.
Lexington police said the bear had been seen around town, and Lexington-Fayette Animal Control and Care said it had been reported in the area of Southland Drive.
Monroe said this is the first on-campus bear sighting he’s ever known of since he joined UKPD in 1994. He said they’ve had several reports of deer over the years. He said the department has been in contact with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife on what to do should the bear be sighted on campus any time soon.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has advised that Kentucky’s bear population has grown over the last 20 years thanks to forest growth.
The department has also advised that feeding bears, intentionally or unintentionally, is illegal and punishable by fine.
