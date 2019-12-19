Fourteen years ago today, Vicky DeLaurier's son reported his mother missing.
She hasn't been seen since the day before Jason Mines called police, as far as law enforcement knows, since she finished a work shift at Save-A-Lot in Radcliff. That night, DeLaurier was to have made a deposit of several thousand dollars for the store, police said. It was never made.
Since Dec. 18, 2005, the Vine Grove woman has been a missing person.
"It's still an open and active case," Vine Grove Police Chief Kenny Mattingly said. "Any information of any kind would be great and we would look into it. We don't get a lot of new information."
DeLaurier's vehicle was found 14 years ago today on Joe Prather Highway -- Kentucky 313 -- near South Boundary Road and some of her personal items were inside, including her cellphone.
She and her son were in the process of moving from their Rose Creek Drive residence to an apartment in Elizabethtown.
DeLaurier, 44 at the time of her disappearance, was estranged from her husband, Steven Ray DeLaurier. Records show she had taken out a domestic violence complaint against him about a year prior to her disappearance. She also had a protective order against a boyfriend, Ray D. Hively Jr.
Hively was scheduled for a court appearance on the complaint the day after she was reported missing.
Her husband was out of the county the night of her disappearance and former police chief Dale Riggs said he never was a suspect.
Hively submitted to a Kentucky State Police polygraph test March 20, 2006. The test showed "no deception indicated when an examiner asked relevant questions about the case."
Her son also passed a similar test Feb. 23, 2007.
In a previous news article, Mattingly said his department obtained a search warrant to go through DeLaurier's phone records, but found nothing suspicious.
Police also searched a wooded area near where her car was located and nothing related to the case was found.
The Radcliff Police Department's detective division also is involved in the case. While DeLaurier is a missing person for Vine Grove police, it's a theft case for Radcliff police because of the missing money.
Mattingly said he plans to meet with Mines, who now lives out of state, sometime soon to again discuss the case.
"We just want to keep this case out there," Mattingly said.
