Local educational and employment opportunities for students interested in marine industry careers were featured in an online event Wednesday, part of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s Bus to Business program.
Wednesday’s program, “Who Works the Rivers?” seeks to connect middle school students in the state with information about career paths along with strategies for interviewing and pursuing jobs in the field.
It was presented in partnership with RiverWorks Discovery, an organization that educates communities about commerce, culture, conservation and careers of the great rivers of America and their watersheds.
The virtual program included short informational videos about the industry, the volume and type of cargo imported and exported, and the variety of training and positions the industry provides.
“West Kentucky Community and Technical College is unique in that we do offer not only workforce training in the marine industry, but we also have an academic program,” Kevin O’Neill, WKCTC vice president of workforce and economic development, told the online participants.
WKCTC offers both associate and applied science degrees in four tracks: wheelhouse management, marine engineering, marine logistical operations and marine culinary management.
“We were able to expand our culinary training facility, through a grant, to have six galley labs set up to as close to what a galley could look like on a vessel,” O’Neill said. “The only thing we can’t mimic is maybe the motion (of the vessel).”
He also talked about the significance of the college obtaining the Maritime Center of Excellence designation earlier this year, one of only 27 colleges across the country.
Representatives of marine companies with a Paducah presence also took part in a panel discussion as part of the event.
Jeremy Tardy is a port captain with Western Rivers Boat Management.
“I started out as a deckhand 20 years ago and worked my way up to shoreside manager a little over seven years ago,” Tardy said.
“A friend of mine who worked on a boat offered me an opportunity to deckhand. Probably within the first week I knew this is what I wanted to do. It’s been a really rewarding career, a fantastic way to meet some good folks and build camaraderie and make a good living for my family.”
Valerie Coffelt, Marquette Transportation, is involved in the recruitment and retention of employees.
Her advice for someone starting a career in the industry included “don’t be nervous or intimidated. Don’t be afraid to try something new.”
Coffelt expects the river industry to be a good career option well into the future.
“We’ve grown so much. Not only growing on the vessel side of things, we’re also growing on the shore side with more vessels, growing our office employees. We’ve got two other locations, in Louisiana and Texas, also growing.
“The river industry, I fully believe, is here to stay.”
