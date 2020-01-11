VOAD seeks more volunteer organizations

The Daviess County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster -- more commonly known as VOAD -- wants to create more local awareness about its existence and to attract more volunteer organizations.
Last week, Owensboro officials hosted a public ceremony to commemorate the Jan. 3, 2000, tornado that ripped apart 280 homes and damaged another 1,300. Remembering an event of that magnitude serves as a reminder that disasters can hit at any time.
The local VOAD was founded after the January 2009 ice storm, which left many residents in the county without electricity for several days and crippled the region.
VOADs across the nation depend on community cooperation, communication, coordination and collaboration, which are the building blocks for the effective delivery of services during an emergency.
The local agency is organized by committees that are chaired by volunteer organizations, said David Clark, VOAD chairman. Those committees are sheltering -- Western Kentucky chapter of the American Red Cross; feeding, Salvation Army; volunteer reception center, First Presbyterian Church; call center, Daviess County Emergency Management; and long-term recovery, Catholic Charities.
The United Way of the Ohio Valley is the local VOAD's fiscal agent, providing assistance with financial donations during fundraisers and disasters.
Individual volunteers are welcome to join, but VOAD officials prefer volunteers who are affiliated with member agencies and organizations.
"(Individuals) come out and want to help during a disaster, but they don't have the guidance and support to do so," said Traci Casallas, VOAD secretary.
At this time, the local VOAD is seeking churches, businesses and community organizations to become members.
"If a church or community organization wants to be part of VOAD, they can define for themselves what they want to do if there is an event," Clark said.
Currently, the agency needs more organizations to open their facilities as shelters during emergencies, and the VOAD is looking to recruit a member to oversee the call center, which handles non-emergency calls.
The VOAD is vital during disasters, said Andy Ball, director of Daviess County Emergency Management. "There's no way we can do what we need to do with just us and first responders."
During disasters, many "spontaneous volunteers" arrive -- often from other states, Ball said. The VOAD's volunteer reception center manages the flood of incoming helpers.
VOAD organizations oversee many critical services, including donations management. Following a disaster, out-of-state donors often send clothing, furniture and other items to affected areas. Managing donated items can become a large task.
Having an active VOAD with committed members allows the county's emergency personnel and first responders to stay focused on life-saving measures and protecting the environment and property, Ball said.
Besides, VOAD is another avenue for engaging the community in preparedness, he said.
For more information about the local VOAD or to become a member organization, contact Clark or Casallas at 270-685-8448.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
