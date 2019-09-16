Voices of Elmwood: Bringing Owensboro and Daviess County's history alive Event to kick off Sept. 19

Throughout its 12-year history, Voices of Elmwood has told more than 120 stories about the lives of former Owensboroans and Daviess Countians, and that tradition will continue starting on Thursday.
More than 75 volunteers help to create the evenings that take place at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery that is meant to honor and highlight key figures in Owensboro and Daviess County history. In the past, individuals who have their biographies read are buried in the cemetery, but in recent years the event has featured the stories of people from the community who have interesting or important backstories.
Voices of Elmwood was founded by the Owensboro Museum of Science and History in collaboration with the Daviess County Public Library.
Kathy Olson, the museum's executive director, said Voices of Elmwood makes the community richer.
"We have introduced our community to the community of that past," she said. "All of a sudden you find links to the past, to the present, which sort of helps strengthen the bond."
This year, Carolyn Greer is directing the series and local actors in period costumes will be presenting the characters. Wagon rides take attendees to each actor, who performs for them.
The individuals who will be portrayed are as follows:
• Laura Hughes, one of the teachers who were a part of Owensboro Public Schools when it first incorporated as a school district in 1871;
• George Scarborough, a teacher and an abolitionist who was part of the committee that selected the land for Elmwood Cemetery;
• Jennie Burton, one of Owensboro's premier madames;
• Nannie Locke, namesake of Nannie Locke Apartments, who became a missionary;
• Three Owensboro natives who were members of the Centre College Praying Colonels football team, who, in 1921, beat Harvard;
• Lydie Carrico, who is best known for her behind the scenes work during the Civil War;
• Lawrence “Birdie” Gasser, who worked for the Messenger-Inquirer and used to have a column called Birdie's Breezy Bits;
• Nondas Casselman, who was a Ziegfeld Follies girl and in the early movies;
• Joseph Perkins Jr., the son of a prominent educator who was one of the original Freedom Riders;
• Three of the Women Temperance Workers of Owensboro, who fought for enforcing liquor laws.
The performances will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night from Thursday through Oct. 5. Wagon rides begin each of those nights at 6 p.m. and continue every 30 minutes until 9 p.m. On Oct. 3-5 there will also be tent shows beginning at 6 p.m., and on those nights the wagon rides kick-off at 6:30 p.m. and continue every 30 minutes until 9 p.m.
Tickets are $18 per person, plus fees, for both the wagon and tent shows. Group sales of 10 or more tickets will receive a 10% discount. All tickets are currently on sale at owensborotickets.com.
For more information the museum at 270-687-2732.
Voices of Elmwood is sponsored by Dahl and Groezinger, Inc.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.