Volunteer Owensboro has worked with more than 40 nonprofit organizations in recent years, helping them connect with volunteers.
Now, the organization is hosting its first fundraiser -- a golf scramble at Ben Hawes Park on Sept. 21.
"We have saved organizations thousands of dollars in free promotion and direct connection with the volunteers they need," Randy Lanham, Volunteer Owensboro's director, said recently.
He said the organization has a website listing more than 60 places to volunteer and has a monthly reach of more than 3,500 people on Facebook and the organization's newsletter.
Volunteer Owensboro also produces or assists with three radio shows, produces a weekly TV series and produces promotional videos and announcements for 10 local radio stations.
"We have been helping these nonprofits for years," Lanham said. "Now, we are asking our community to 'help us help them'."
He said he and Angie DeWitt "give the glory to God. He inspired us to start this organization and he will see it through. As we grow, it means there are more people serving those in need, getting educated and inspired."
Lanham said, "There are people wanting and looking for ways to serve, and we are there to help them. It seems that God continues to open doors and new opportunities arise. And we have a hard time saying 'No'. We know if it is His will, he will provide the way."
The golf scramble starts at 8 a.m. on Sept. 21.
A light breakfast will be served and lunch will be provided by the Knottville Lions Club.
"We have some sponsors and teams already secured, but we are looking for more," Lanham said.
Fees are $75 per person.
To register, go to www.volunteerowensboro.com/golf-scramble-fundraiser.html
For information, email Lanham at volunteerowensboro@gmail.com
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.