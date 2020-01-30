Volunteers are needed for Dream Riders of Kentucky, a nonprofit agency that provides equine assisted activities to individuals with disabilities. Volunteer orientation is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, and training is from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at 4705 Winkler Road, Philpot.
Volunteers can serve many roles including walking beside the client, leading and grooming horses, providing facility maintenance and assisting with administrative tasks. Interested individuals must have a caring heart and a desire to work with individuals with disabilities. For questions or to RSVP, call 270-883-1418 or email DreamRidersOfKy@gmail.com.
