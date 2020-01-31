Wendell Foster seeks volunteers for its second half marathon on March 14.
Individuals, clubs, groups, businesses and schools are needed to volunteer in different areas.
To volunteer, visit www.wendellfoster.org/halfmarathon-volunteer and select the “Become a Volunteer! Sign Up Today” link.
All volunteers will receive a complimentary T-shirt if registration is completed by Feb. 13. Contact Sarah Poole at 270-683-4517 for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.