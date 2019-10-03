If you're interested in voting in the November election and haven't registered yet, you're running out of time.
The Nov. 5 ballot is loaded with races that directly affect Kentucky's future. Next month, voters will choose a governor, a new attorney general, a new secretary of state and a host of other state officials.
If that sounds important to you and you're not registered to vote yet, get moving. The deadline to register to vote in the election is 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
"This governor's race appears to be pretty important," Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said. "It seems this race has been talked about more than (other elections) I can remember."
As of mid-September, there were 72,671 registered voters in the county. But turnout in governor's elections in Daviess County is historically pretty low. In 2015, when Kentucky last elected a governor, only 35% of Daviess County voters went to the polls, chief deputy clerk Richard House said.
McCarty said turnout in the county is generally lower in years, like this one, when there are no races for local office.
"It's not getting registered to vote" that is an issue, McCarty said. "It's getting people to vote."
Registering to vote is actually pretty easy.
A person can check to see if they already are registered, can renew their registration or register for the first time at the Secretary of State's voter site, www.govoteky.com. The site will also tell you your polling location and provide a sample ballot.
People who need to vote absentee should apply for a paper ballot no later than Thursday, Oct. 24. To receive an absentee ballot, call 270-685-8434, extension 3.
There is a voting machine that the clerks office for certain absentee voters, such as people who will be out of town on election day, who can't make it to the polls because of age, illness or disability, women in their final trimester of pregnancy and people who are scheduled to be hospitalized on election day. Voting on the absentee machine begins Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Several county precincts have been consolidated this year, so some voters will be casting ballots in new polling places. Those voters will be notified of the change by mail in late October, House said.
"Our job is to make sure people have access to voting," McCarty said, when asked if people were coming into the office talking about the upcoming election. "They're not going to talk to us about their politics. They just want to make sure they are registered, and we want to provide that for them."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JameMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.