There is a continuing shift in voter registrations in Kentucky, and more voters are registering Republican or changing their party affiliations to Republican.
As to what that means, Democrat and Republican Party officials have different views.
A spokesman for the state GOP said the shift shows state voters are rejecting Democratic Party policies. But an official with the state Democratic Party said the change is only the formal shifting of affiliations of people who were registered Democrat but had long voted Republican anyway.
Al Cross, who covered state politics as a reporter and is now director of the University of Kentucky's Center for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, said the switch began years ago but much of the current change can be attributed to voters rejecting the 2008 election of President Barack Obama, and those voters identifying with one particular person -- President Donald Trump.
Locally, the Daviess County Clerk's Office is seeing those results as well, Chief Deputy Clerk Richard House said last week.
"It has been the trend," House said. "We're no different than the rest of the state."
There has been an identifiable shift in Daviess County. In January 2016, for example, there were 40,819 registered Democrats in the county, compared to 24,787 registered Republicans, according to data from the clerk's office.
By June of this year, the number of registered Democrats in the county had decreased slightly, to 40,190, according to data from the state Board of Elections. But the number of registered Republicans had climbed to 29,106.
The state Board of Elections data shows the number of registered Republicans increasing, while the number of registered Democrats has remained largely static. In June 2017, there are 1.683 million registered Democrats and 1.398 million registered Republicans. By June of this year, there were 1.682 million registered Democrats, and 1.444 million registered Republicans.
Mike Lonergan, communications director for the state Republican Party, said the GOP has gained 400,000 voters since 2008. According to statistics from the state GOP, there were 1.053 million registered Republicans on election day in 2008, compared to 1.662 million registered Democrats.
"I think it's pretty clear the trend in Daviess mirrors the statewide numbers as well," Lonergan said. "... Since President Obama was elected, 400,000 people have joined the Republican Party."
Lonergan said GOP officials believe the shift is because voters are rejecting the "liberal, elitist policies" of the Democratic Party.
"Now that we've got Republican leadership ... they are putting in policies that are taking the state and country to new heights," he said.
State Democratic Party officials see the shift differently. Marisa McNee, deputy executive director of the Kentucky Democratic Party, said the GOP has been involved in a drive to get "long-standing Republican voters to formally switch to Republican" affiliation.
"If people are changing their voter registrations, they are already voting Republican," McNee said.
Cross said the "net gain (in voters) is much, much larger for Republicans than Democrats," and the trend has accelerated since the election of Gov. Matt Bevin in 2015, "and especially since Trump has been elected."
President Barack Obama's election in 2008, "was very bad" for Kentucky Democrats "for a variety of reasons," Cross said. Coupled with that, Kentucky voters who are switching to the GOP seem to identify with Trump, he said.
"I have no doubt the election of Trump has persuaded a lot of people who registered Democrat for a long time to change their registration," he said.
But there have been indications of a shift in voter registrations in Kentucky going back decades, starting during the Reagan Administration and during the GOP takeover of Congress in 1994, Cross said. Since the 2000 presidential race, the shift has accelerated, he said.
Trump's election, "is just another log on the fire, and a big log at that," Cross said. "The state went to Trump by a large margin ... and I believe the identification with Trump has encouraged them to change their registrations."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.