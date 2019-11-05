Voters head to the polls

Voters heading to the polls in the Owensboro area will be voting on more than just a governor.
While the state races will dominate the ballot, there are a few races going on across the regional politics. Voters in McLean County will select a new judge-executive and residents of the towns of Rockport and McHenry in Ohio County, and in South Carrollton and Bremen in Muhlenberg County, will vote in city races where no candidates are on the ballot.
Also, people in Hancock County will decide if they want to allow alcohol sales.
Statewide, voter turnout is anticipated to be about the same as it was in 2015, the last time voters chose a governor, said Lillie Ruschell, director of communications for Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.
"Secretary Grimes is projecting about 31% turnout, which is on par to what 2015 is," Ruschell said. That estimate is based on factors such as the number of absentee ballots that were requested and have been turned in, she said.
"The best thing that could possibly happen is the public turns out and proves her wrong," Ruschell said.
More people voted in the May primary election than state officials anticipated. Ruschell said the Secretary of State's office estimated 12% turnout statewide, when the actual turnout "was close to 20%."
see voters/page a2
On the state ballot, voters will choose between incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican, and his challenger, Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Other state offices up for grabs include attorney general, state auditor, state treasurer, secretary of state and commissioner of agriculture.
"(During) these off-year elections, we struggle to get people to the polls," Ruschell said. The lower turnout in off-year state elections "is really frustrating as a voter and citizen."
McLean County voters have a significant decision on their hands as they decide who will be the county's next judge-executive.
In April, Judge-Executive Mike Burden resigned after only a few months after taking office. The current judge-executive, Edward West, was appointed by Bevin and is running as a write-in candidate. Other candidates running for McLean County Judge-Executive are Democrat Earl Melloy and Republican Curtis Dame.
McLean County Clerk Carol Eaton said she expects turnout today will be high.
"We've had over 100 (voters), just in walk-in absentee voters, and that's unusual for us," Eaton said. The judge-executive race "is pretty heated," she said. "There's a lot of talk about that and the governor's race."
There are actually two liquor votes on Hancock County's ballot. The city of Hawesville is having a vote on whether to allow alcohol sales, and a countywide vote on the same issue will also be held.
Hancock County Clerk Trina Ogle said Hawesville advocates for alcohol sales had already filed their petition when a countywide petition was filed, so both are on the ballot.
"There are some pretty strong-willed people on both sides" of the alcohol issue, Ogle said. If the voters countywide vote "no" on the issue but Hawesville residents vote "yes," the city will have alcohol sales, she said. On the other hand, if Hawesville residents reject their alcohol sales but it is approved countywide, alcohol sales in Hawesville would be legal.
In Daviess County, voters in Precinct 35 in the area of Precious Blood Catholic Church will vote on whether they want to allow alcohol sales. There's also an election for circuit court judge, although only one candidate, current District Court Judge Lisa Payne Jones, is on the ballot.
There have been several changes to Daviess County precincts, as officials reduced the number of precincts from 85 to 56. The clerk's office sent out notifications to affected voters, but there will be help if people can't find their polling places.
"There are signs at the doors, and (workers) put out big signs today, too," said Richard House, the office's chief deputy clerk. If a person goes to the wrong precinct, poll workers will be able to redirect them to the correct voting location, he said.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said anyone unsure of where they can vote can call the clerk's office 270-685-8434. Polling places can also be found the secretary of state's website, www.GoVoteKY.com.
Anyone needing a ride to the polls in Owensboro can get a ride by calling Girls Inc. at 270-684-7833. Owensboro Transit System will also offer free rides all day.
For people who need an extra incentive to go vote, or just would like a treat for doing their civic duty, the Wendell Ford Government Education Center will be serving hot dogs and chips for people who present an "I voted" sticker between 5 and 7 p.m. at 600 Frederica St., on the EM Ford parking lot. Voters who stop by will also be registered for a drawing, with prizes including an Apple Watch and gift cards to area restaurants.
Voter turnout in Muhlenberg County is expected to be about 25 to 30%, County Clerk Crystal Smith said. In the town council races in Muhlenberg and Ohio counties where no one is on the ballot. two officials will have to be appointed.
Bess Tichenor Ralph, Ohio County's clerk, said she also expects 25 to 30% voter turnout. Ralph, like other area clerks, said Monday her office was ready for the election.
"I'm ready, ready to get it over with," Ralph said. "We work on it for six months."
When the polls close at 6 p.m., "it's a big load off the clerks' shoulders," she said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.