Despite languishing in the House Appropriation & Revenue Committee, veteran service organizations throughout Kentucky continue to gain support from state legislators regarding property tax bill.
On Jan. 7, Rep. Matthew Koch, a Paris Republican, introduced House Bill 36 to members of the House Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee. The bill, if passed, would create a new section in KRS Chapter 132 to exempt veteran service organizations from ad valorem taxation if more than 50% of the organization’s annual net income is expended on behalf of veterans and other charitable causes, and amend KRS 132.010 to define veteran service organizations. The new rules would apply to property assessed on or after Jan. 1, 2021.
While the bill has not made much movement as of yet, VSOs around the state are continuing to garner support from state legislators, said Chuck Kucera, Owensboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 696 adjutant.
“What I did last Saturday at the VFW dance is the same that I did two weeks ago,” he said. “I handed out slips of paper saying please email Rep. Jim Glenn (an Owensboro Democrat) and they did that and Glenn’s email was flooded with requests that he supported it, which he did.”
In early October, as part of the 2019 Daviess County PVA office’s valuation, the VFW 696 saw its building at 311 W. Veterans Blvd. more than triple in value, from $525,000 in 2015 to roughly $1.8 million in 2019; resulting in a $27,052 property tax bill. The valuation and resulting bill were devastating to the organization, said Kucera.
That grim reality prompted the 696 to become one of the major VSO leaders in the state pushing the proposed bill on behalf of all Kentucky VSOs. Their focus now is on Rep. Steve Rudy, a Paducah Republican and chair of the A&R committee, Kucera said.
“We did the same thing encouraging people to email Chairman Rudy and ask him to move it from the bottom of the pile,” he said. “I suspect he had a bunch of emails today (sic). We will see. The bottom line is that there are a stack of bills 2 feet high and on the top is the governor’s budget. They have to get through that and get it approved before they can pull HB 36 out of the bottom of the pile.”
Aside from Koch, the bill has gained support from 18 cosponsors including: Rep. John Blanton, a Salyersville Republican; Rep. Kevin Bratcher, a Louisville Republican; Rep. Deanna Frazier, a Richmond Republican; Rep. Chris Fugate, a Chavies Republican; Rep. Joe Graviss, a Versailles Democrat; Rep. Mark Hart, a Falmouth Republican; Rep. Kathy Hinkle, a Louisa Democrat; Rep. Scott Lewis, a Hartford Republican; Rep. Ed Massey, a Hebron Republican; Rep. Bobby McCool, a Van Lear Republican; Rep. Ruth Ann Palumbo, a Lexington Democrat; Rep. Rob Rothenburger, a Shelbyville Republican; Rep. Dean Schamore, a Hardinsburg Democrat; Rep. Steve Sheldon, a Bowling Green Republican; Rep. Buddy Wheatley, a Covington Democrat; Rep. Les Yates, a Winchester Republican, Glenn and Rep. Jim Gooch, a Providence Republican.
Although Kucera believes that it will have no issue passing through the House, HB 36 is still sitting in the A&R Committee — the “graveyard” of bills, he said.
“The issue is whether time will run out on the session before they can get to the bottom of the pile,” he said. “They are over halfway through. Obviously the two-year budget is the priority. I have been told that once the budget is done and they go through the other pile at lightning speed. Depending on how long it takes to pass the budget, time could be tight. I think once they pull it out of the pile it will take them all of two minutes to move it out of committee to the floor and it will be a no brainer to pass. Right now, that is where we are at, we will see.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
