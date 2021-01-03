Legislation geared toward alleviating the financial burden of property taxes on Kentucky’s veteran service organizations will be back in front of the Kentucky General Assembly for the 2021 session.
On June 30, Rep. Matthew Koch, a Paris Republican, prefiled Bill Request 153. The bill seeks to create a new section in KRS Chapter 132 to exempt veteran service organizations from ad valorem taxation if more than 50% of the organization’s annual net income is expended on behalf of veterans and other charitable causes, and amend KRS 132.010 to define veteran service organizations. The new rules would apply to property assessed on or after Jan. 1, 2022.
A similar bill, House Bill 36, was sponsored by Koch in the 2020 General Assembly but died in the House Appropriation & Revenue Committee as the General Assembly shifted its focus to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The passage of the bill in the upcoming 2021 session is paramount, said Koch.
“COVID has absolutely wrecked our economy and it is more important than ever to step up and help any charitable organization, especially veteran service organizations. We have to step up and get them through this.”
The pandemic has compounded the financial obstacles that VSOs were facing pre-COVID-19, forcing these critical resources to veterans to remain closed, without revenue, Koch said.
“Many veterans were struggling prior to the pandemic and are facing more obstacles because of it,” he said. “VOSs provide a place where these men and women can receive services and support from those that have faced similar circumstances. Especially now, we need these VSO organizations up and running and putting their money toward helping these veterans and not worrying about whether or not they can keep their building. Owensboro’s VFW is really the poster child for this bill and the one of the VSOs struggling the most. The VSOs play a vital role and as a society, we can not allow them to fold.”
The issue that VSOs around the state face is that they are, despite being a 501(c)(3), considered a private and not a public charity, according to Section 170 of the Kentucky Constitution, which keeps them from being exempt from property taxes.
Owensboro VFW Post 696 raised alarm bells on the issue in October 2019 when the organization posted its 2019 consolidated tax statement. In early October, as part of the 2019 Daviess County PVA office’s valuation, Post 696 saw its building at 311 W. Veterans Blvd. more than triple in value, from $525,000 in 2015 to roughly $1.8 million in 2019; resulting in a $27,052 property tax bill.
Due to the VFW’s property value jumping 243.7% in a four-year span, the organization found themselves in the same fiscal quagmire as the American Legion Post 9 found themselves in 2015 when their assessments jumped from $300,000 to $560,000, forcing it to relocate from 1118 W. Veterans Blvd to the former Blind Parrot restaurant property at 736 Frederica St.
That grim reality prompted the 696 to become one of the major VSO leaders in the state pushing the proposed bill on behalf of all Kentucky VSOs.
The movement to aid the VSOs gained traction quickly when in January 2020 when Koch, joined by then-newly appointed Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Keith Jackson and Joint Executive Council of Veterans Organizations Legislative Committee Chair Larry Arnett, addressed members of the House Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee about the importance of the bill.
The committee unanimously passed the bill and picked up co-sponsors, District 82 Republican Rep. Chris Fugate; District 78 Republican Rep. Mark Hart; District 96 Democratic Rep. Kathy Hinkle; District 14 Republican Rep. Scott Lewis; District 58 Republican Rep. Rob Rothenburger; District 10 Democratic Rep. Dean Schamore; District 65 Democratic Rep. Buddy Wheatley; and District 73 Republican Rep. Les Yates.
Prior to COVID-19, Post 696’s concern was that the massive increase in taxes would negatively impact its charitable contributions, such as the $20,000 they were able to put into various community causes in 2018 through their electronic gaming, canteen and fundraisers.
Compounding the tax concern is the VFW and most VSOs have consistently been forced to remain closed since March, completely cutting off their revenue stream.
Survival is the name of the game for Kentucky’s VSOs and now more than ever the passage of the bill is a matter of life or death for veteran’s organizations, said Chuck Kucera, VFW Post 696 adjutant.
“We are losing money quickly,” he said. “ A majority of VSOs around the state are in as bad or worse shape than we are. We have some reserves, but the last thing we want to do is deplete those to stay alive. ... If we can bring both bills before the Senate and the House that would be ideal. It has to pass this year.”
