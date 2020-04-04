Right about the time most of you are reading this on Saturday morning, I would have been on my way home from Denver.
It would have been a wonderful trip.
This would have been the first time my daughter had ever been to Colorado, and the first time her two children had ever flown.
I had already planned to sit next to my grandgirl on the way out, and my grandboy on the way back, letting them have the coveted window seats, but I would have been leaned way over to point out cities and clouds and plains and lakes and rivers and mountains as we flew overhead.
Oh, the mountains.
How I looked forward to seeing the faces of the children I love so much as they saw the mountains for the very first time.
I know what they would have said, and it would have been the same thing I said when I first gazed upon the Rockies: “WOW.”
Which stands for “World of Wonder.”
Which is what this is.
But who knew that not all wonders are beautiful and good. Who knew that some wonders are simply stunning in their ferocity as they sweep across the globe, entering our realm of awareness first as a vague shadow, a faraway rumor, a whisper of worry that grew closer and closer and more and more solid and scary and real until it was here, suddenly and shockingly.
And the visit to Denver was but one inconsequential casualty.
I held out hope as long as I could. It was difficult to realize, impossible to accept that the trip my son had promised to his sister and me as our Christmas gifts was not to be.
Plane tickets and hotel rooms were reserved and ready. My son checked in with me before purchasing passes for snowtubing; did I plan to participate or just watch? I responded firmly and in the affirmative, and he bought a pass for me too. I had my snow boots and snow pants packed and ready, a cool lumberjack hat with fur-lined ear flaps, and warm mittens.
Timmy had sent me a list of places to go, things to see and activities to do in the Denver area. I marked a few that sounded interesting to me but for the most part, I was more than content to let my daughter choose. After all, I had been there before, and expect to go back again. This was to be their trip — Beth and Briley and Brody — and all I really wanted to do was see Colorado through their eyes.
But with every passing day, more and more things were closed. Schools, restaurants, businesses … ski resorts.
At some point, we crossed that invisible line of inevitable realization that even if we did fly to Denver, there would be nowhere to go and nothing to do. I admit that it was with great reluctance that I finally let slip through my fingers that last thread of hope and promise, that of simply being there, with my family, looking at the Rocky Mountains, which I trust continue to stand as tall and beautiful and majestic as ever despite whatever uncertainty is swirling around the rest of the world.
But the mountains will have to wait. We will all have to wait.
I sounded cheerful and upbeat as I talked to Timmy and Beth on a conference call between the three of us. “June,” I suggested optimistically. “Or July. Or Fall Break at the latest. Right? Don’t worry, we’ll get there. We’ll do this. I’ll see you all soon. Take care and be well. I love you.”
We hung up.
I looked out the window, toward the west, where the sun was setting. The mountains are out there, and they will still be there when this is all over.
The important thing is to make sure we are there too, when the sun rises again.
