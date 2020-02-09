Year after year after year after year we find ourselves counting days. We did it as toddlers waiting for Christmas and we do it today waiting for our next Social Security check.
Sometimes it’s worth the wait, sometimes it’s nerve-wracking and sometimes it’s sorrowful.
We wait for spring because winter has driven us to distraction. We wait for autumn because summer has worn out our air conditioner and then we start waiting for spring again.
Nature can be one big waiting game. We’ve got television, radio and newspapers telling what to expect every day in the way of weather. More times than the professional observers care to admit, Mother Nature turns out to be the most accurate barometer and we wait and see.
Prior to becoming an elderly member of society, I think my most anxious waiting came with the conclusion of school activities on an hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and annual basis. And after that, I started grieving when the start of another September approached again.
Making our way into the elderly class creates a lot of worrisome waiting. Those of us in that category find ourselves getting out of bed and having to wait for nothing more than going to the restaurant and joining the gossip gobblers.
After that, it’s a daily routine of waiting for something that won’t aggravate your arthritis, send your mental processes into turmoil and make you leave your grocery list on the kitchen table.
Children, while perhaps not being overly concerned by it, spend a lot of time waiting.
A little boy will anxiously await the arrival of his dad from work so the two of them can enjoy a great game of pitch and catch in the backyard. A little girl enjoys supper but her real interest will be waiting for mom to finish the dishes so there can be another great reading from the storybook.
There will be waiting for the Saturday fishing trip, having Mom and Dad in the stands for the Little League baseball game and that first trip to the barbershop.
Childhood years will grow into teenage years and there will be waiting for that first date, the first driving lesson and that first car. Marriage seemed like a forever wait as will the first home and the first child.
There will be what seems like a lifetime of waiting in building a family, providing all of the needs necessary for that awesome responsibility, and lives perhaps better than that enjoyed by the providers.
There will be waiting for money for a new car, getting the mortgage paid off, having a new roof installed and replacing the push mower with a riding one.
Years won’t wait but retirement will have to, as will plans for those so-called golden years. There will be waiting for tomorrow’s bridge club meeting, that regular get-together with the guys in the man cave and the senior golf tournament.
Waiting is not all bad, it just takes up a lot of time.
