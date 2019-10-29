Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., which operates thousands of U.S. drugstores, said it will try and cut another $300 million from its annual costs as it expects growth to flatten in the 2020 fiscal year.
The pharmacy chain raised its 2022 annual savings target to $1.8 billion, up for $1.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share will be “roughly flat” in fiscal 2020, Walgreens said. Key insights on the fiscal fourth-quarter results include:
• U.S. drugstore sales, the biggest part of Walgreens’s business, were up 2.1% to $26 billion from a year prior. The gains were driven by more prescriptions being filled at back-of-the-store pharmacies, a trend across the industry that’s helped offset front-of-the-store retail pain.
• Non-pharmacy retail sales of items like shampoo, makeup and cigarettes were hurt by a plan to stop selling tobacco to customers under age 21, implemented Sept. 1, and led to a 1.2% drop in same-store retail sales. Rival chain CVS Health Corp. stopped selling tobacco products entirely in 2014, saying at the time that offering a cancer-causing product didn’t fit with its focus on health.
• The Deerfield, Illinois-based company has repeatedly expanded the cost-cutting plan, which originally targeted at least $1 billion in annual savings by 2022 and was expanded this spring to more than $1.5 billion. Savings will come from streamlining operations and digitizing some functions. It has also closed stores, disclosing plans in August to close 200 U.S. locations on top of a previously announced cut of as many as 750 stores.
The shares were up 1.5% in trading before the market opened in New York. They’re down 19% this year to date, one of the 50-worst performers on the S&P 500.
Net earnings attributable to Walgreens were $677 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, down from $1.51 billion a year prior.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.43 a share, compared to the $1.41 average of analysts’ estimates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.