To help fight the opioid crisis, more than 600 Walmart stores nationwide will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Through these events, patients will be able to dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications. Local law enforcement will set up areas in parking lots of participating Walmart stores, where they will accept medications.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, residents can dispose of their unwanted prescription drugs at two Walmart locations in the Messenger-Inquirer's service area. Those stores are Walmart at 5031 Frederica St., and at 1725 W. Everly Brothers Blvd., Central City.
Law enforcement agencies across the region provide permanent presciption medication drop sites. For more information, residents should call the nearest law enforcement agency.
