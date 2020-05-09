After announcing nearly a year ago that he would forgo a re-election bid, Mayor Tom Watson declared Friday that he would indeed seek another term.
Watson said the COVID-19 outbreak, along with seeing through some unfinished projects, prompted him to change his mind less than a month from the filing deadline.
“Sometimes it’s hard to change leadership right in the middle of a crisis and I think we’re right in the middle of one,” said Watson, who plans to officially file on Monday. “And I just feel like I’m qualified to continue to be mayor of Owensboro.”
Among the projects Watson named as priorities included an initiative to combat meth called the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program, the construction of an outer loop that would attach to the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and the widening of Kentucky 54.
Watson, who will be 70 in November, also owns a private prosthetics practice.
Initially, Watson said he was getting older and wanted to spend more time with his family — reasons he listed as to why he needed to step away from public office.
“That was a concern; it really was,” Watson said. “But it seems like you get on a roll and you just keep doing things; you don’t think about your age after a while. And that statement was mainly to encourage and to get younger people involved in public service.”
Watson added he has no plans of retiring from his business.
“I’m looking into a couple of (business) partnerships,” Watson said. “…I still love what I do in my real job but I’ve been able to manage 60-70 hours a week for the last four years. I feel like I’m up to the challenge again.”
With the city no longer hosting primaries for its mayoral and commissioner races, Watson defeated a large nonpartisan field in 2016 to serve a second term. He served his first term from 2005 to 2008 and did not seek re-election until 2016.
Watson, who will be the incumbent, now makes the fourth mayoral candidate. He will join political newcomer Dracin Williams along with Larry Conder and Pam Smith-Wright, who are both currently serving on the Owensboro City Commission.
Conder said Watson’s early announcement to not seek re-election was a major reason for his jumping into the race.
“…When your current mayor says publicly that he is not going to be running for mayor, that was a large, driving factor,” Conder said.
Smith-Wright, however, said she was planning a mayoral campaign regardless if Watson was in or out.
“I don’t know if he said that he was going to run that it would’ve changed my mind any,” Smith-Wright said.
The filing deadline to be a mayoral candidate is 4 p.m. June. 2.
{span}Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299{/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.