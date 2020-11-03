Incumbent Mayor Tom Watson pulled 41% of the vote to reclaim his position as mayor of Owensboro.
Sitting city commissioners Pam Smith-Wright and Larry Conder, along with political newcomer Dracin Williams, squared off against Watson for the role of mayor. Conder pulled roughly 30% of the vote with Smith-Wright accumulating roughly 22%. Williams attracted roughly 8.5% of voters.
For Watson, the win is humbling, he said.
"I am humbled and honored that the community has allowed me to serve again, especially after running against two sitting commissioners," he said. "I am excited for the next four years and working with the phenomenal staff at city hall, our community partners and our new commissioners to continue to focus on public safety, economic development, transportation and the great progress we have made in the past four years."
