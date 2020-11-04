Tom Watson was elected to his third term as Owensboro mayor Tuesday, garnering nearly 41% of the vote in a four-person field.
Watson received 9,684 votes. He was followed by City Commissioner Larry Conder, 6,931 votes (29%); City Commissioner Pamela Smith-Wright, 5,061 votes (21%); and political newcomer Dracin Williams, 2,178 votes (9%)
Watson first served as mayor from 2005-08. After serving one term, he chose not to run for reelection. But he returned to city politics in 2016, winning a second term.
Watson was a late entry into the campaign this year. He initially said he would not seek reelection, saying he wanted to step away from public office and spend more time with his family.
But as the deadline to file approached, he had a change of heart, driven by the desire to see though some unfinished projects, and to keep consistency in the mayoral office during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said in June.
He called Tuesday night’s victory a humbling experience.
“I am honored that the community has allowed me to serve again, especially after running against two sitting commissioners,” he said. “I am excited for the next four years and working with the phenomenal staff at City Hall, our community partners and our new commissioners to continue to focus on public safety, economic development, transportation and the great progress we have made in the past four years.”
Smith-Wright and Conder gave up the opportunity to seek another term on the Owensboro City Commission to run for mayor, but both said they’ll look for other ways to continue in public service.
“Before I got into politics, I had several people tell me that my position as a developer and creating jobs was the best thing that I could do for the community,” Conder said. “I don’t know if I will get into that again, but I do intend to be involved in what needs to be addressed. We have an opportunity to accomplish a great deal so that future generations will be encouraged to stay in Owensboro. It is a great place to live, and I want to be a part of that development.”
Smith-Wright said even though she didn’t win, her campaign was a success.
“My goal was to let women know that if we don’t step out in front and support each other then we will never be in positions of leadership,” she said. “If one young women took that away from my campaign then it was worth it. Being the longest-sitting city female commissioner and the first African American woman to run for mayor was an honor. I want to congratulate the mayor (Watson) on his reelection and thank the citizens of Owensboro and the powerful women that stood by me throughout this campaign.”
Williams, who was making his first run for office, said the battle has just begun.
“I am proud of the votes that I got,” he said. “It was my first time running and it was a solid starting out point. I will be exploring different ways to organize the community, especially those that believe in what I am saying. My goal over the next few months will be to get the view of the people and keep the pressure on so they know it is a new narrative, whether they like it or not.”
